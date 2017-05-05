Victim fended off intoxicated intruder with kitchen knife, Johnson City police say

The resident fended off the intruder with a knife.

About 1:45 a.m., police were called to 71 Cherry St., Apt. 305, regarding an intruder. Police said the victim reported that he heard a knock on his door and when he answered, the intruder entered his apartment without permission.

The man told police the intruder advanced toward him in a threatening manner, causing him to back up in his kitchen. He then grabbed a knife for self-defense and told his roommate to call 911. The intruder left before police arrived, but he was apprehended nearby.

Michael W. Parr, 27, 169 E. Grand Ave., was charged with aggravated burglary and public intoxication. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,500 bond awaiting arraignment later Friday in Sessions Court.