Second arrest made in Noli food truck theft

Malcolm Vincent Duey, 23, no listed address, was charged with theft over $60,000.

Jason Howze, owner and operator of the food truck, reported the theft of his Homesteader trailer on July 29. Thanks to a massive outpouring of support on social media, the trailer was recovered in Mars Hill, N.C., on Aug. 2.

Eleanor Black was detained at the scene where the trailer was recovered and was subsequently charged with theft over $60,000. Black’s boyfriend, Duey, was developed as a suspect at the time of the trailer recovery. Forensic evidence was collected from the trailer at the time of the recovery and sent to the TBI Crime Lab for analysis.

In January, the results came back from the Crime Lab, linking Duey to the theft of the trailer. In March, a presentment was issued on Duey through a Washington County Grand Jury, charging him with theft over $60,000.

On Friday, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office extradited Duey from the Bradley County Jail and transported him to Washington County Jail, where they served him with the presentment.

Duey was held in lieu of $25,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a hearing in Criminal Court.