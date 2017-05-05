Man stole, crashed car in Johnson City, police say

Just after midnight on April 29, a man told police on West Main Street he had gone into a downtown restaurant, and once he returned his 2010 Nissan Altima was gone. Around 12:30 a.m., police found the car abandoned at 213 University Parkway, and it had been crashed.

Just after 1 a.m., police went to the area of University Parkway and Knox Street about a suspicious man trying to flag down passing motorists. Police said that man was Paul Hawkins, 38, of Johnson City. Hawkins told police he thought someone had drugged him and said he needed to go to the hospital. Police took him to a local hospital.

Searching the stolen Altima, police later found property with Hawkins’ name on it, according to the release. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and took Hawkins into custody Thursday. He was charged with theft over $1,000 and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. He was due in Sessions Court on Friday.