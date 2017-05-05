Boone, N.C., police make arrest in connection with Thursday stabbing

They charged Malik Jaleel Simpson, 23, with the stabbing of Teh’Ron Fuller. Police said during their investigation, it was determined that this incident was part of a larger fight between multiple people that escalated.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to 219 Crossing Way, where Fuller had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot. Shortly after arriving, police were notified by Watauga Medical Center that a stabbing victim had been brought into the emergency room. He was later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receiving treatment for his injuries.

Simpson was charged with one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and given a $50,000 bond. He will appear in court on June 2 at Watauga District Court.