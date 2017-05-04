Too many margaritas? Johnson city police have eyes on you during Cinco de Mayo weekend

“Police officers see the loss people endure when a tragedy occurs as the result of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Johnson City Police Department Chief Mark Sirois said in a news release. “We will do all we can to get drunk or drugged drivers off our roadways, and we count on the public’s help in making safe roadways a reality every day.”

The JCPD will be placing additional officers on the streets this weekend on the lookout for impaired drivers. The patrols will be conducted in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is remembered with celebrations of Mexican-American culture. The commemoration is mostly ceremonial in Mexico.

The JCPD issues similar alerts around Independence Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and other seasonal events.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provides grant overtime funding for Johnson City police to conduct DUI enforcement patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road over the holiday weekend.

“Getting behind the wheel after even just one too many drinks can lead to disaster,” the JCPD said in the release. “Although Tennessee’s legal blood alcohol concentration limit is .08, even a slight alcoholic “buzz” that is well below legal limits can be unsafe for drivers and lead to an arrest for impaired driving.”

The JCPD made eight DUI arrests over the past two Cinco de Mayo holiday weekends.

“Before celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year, make a choice between drinking OR driving. If you choose to drink, designate a sober, reliable driver to get you home safely. If you’re planning on driving, commit to not drinking,” the release said.