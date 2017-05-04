Shooting, stabbing reported in Boone, N.C.

Man suffers gunshot wound after forced entry

Wednesday night, Boone police responded to a scene in which one man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound after forcing his way into a home on 195 Green St., police reported in a news release. Once police arrived, the man was transported to Watauga Medical Center for treatment. He was later released.

The resident told police he did not know the intruder.

Since the investigation was continuing, Boone police had not released the names of anyone involved.

Stabbing leaves victim in hospital

Early Thursday morning, police responded to a scene in which one man was stabbed at 219 Crossing Way. Police said there was a fight in the parking lot involving several people. Shortly after arriving, police were notified by Watauga Medical Center that a stabbing victim had been brought into the emergency room.

The victim, Teh’Ron Fuller, 21, told police he was stabbed during the fight. He was at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said the altercation started as a bar fight that escalated and later involved multiple people. Witnesses were being interviewed as the investigation continued.