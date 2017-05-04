Police: Woman beaten with cane in Johnson City street

Johnson City police said John Dehart, 62, was involved in the domestic assault outside his residence a1101 Henry St. before officers arrived around 10:45 p.m.

Police found her bleeding from her leg and experiencing pain in her abdomen.

Police learned that Dehart threw the victim into the street and struck her multiple times with a metal cane. Witnesses on the scene intervened to stop the assault and called 911, police said.

The woman was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Dehart was charged with aggravated assault and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.