Police: Blountville woman fakes name to hospital in attempt to get narcotics

On Thursday, Johnson City police arrested Amie Jo Johnson, 27, 1021 Fall Creek Road, and charged her with attempting to obtain narcotics by fraud. According to police, Johnson entered the JCMC emergency room on Tuesday complaining of knee pain and gave employees a fake name. Johnson left the facility without receiving treatment before police arrived.

Officers were able to identify Johnson and arrested her. She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $10,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon in General Sessions Court.