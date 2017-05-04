Man charged with attempted murder after invading Stoney Creek home at gunpoint

Timothy Stapp was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed dangerous felonies and carrying or possessing a weapon. Stapp is being held in the Carter County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bond and will be arraigned in Sessions Court on Friday.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said in a press release that the incident began around 8 a.m. at 199 Mill Creek Road. Deputies were alerted after Cynthia Cave called 911 to report that she had fled to a neighbor’s home after a man entered her house. She said the man was holding a gun on her husband, Drew Cave.

Deputies responded, approached the home and announced their presence. At that point Cave took his opportunity to escape. The release said Cave ran from the house, toward the deputies. The deputies said Stapp fired four shots at Cave as he ran.

The deputies said they saw Stapp in the driveway and verbally challenged him.

They said Stapp pointed a pistol toward the officers and Cave. Deputies fired at Stapp, who fled over a bank in front of the home. The deputies pursued.

Additional deputies began arriving on the scene and blocked Stapp’s escape down the driveway. One of the arriving officers said he saw Stapp point his weapon toward the deputies pursuing him. The deputy fired another shot at Stapp, who surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said Stapp told them he arrived at Cave’s residence before dawn, and waited several hours for Cave to come out and go to work. When he saw Cave’s garage door open, he approached him with a pistol and ordered him back into the house.

The investigators said Stapp told them that when he saw deputies through a window he forced Cave into a rear bedroom at gunpoint. Stapp said Cave fled toward the officers when he heard them announce their presence. They said Stapp told them he shot at Cave in the hallway of the residence as he fled toward the officers.