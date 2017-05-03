Police want help finding man accused of stealing vehicles in Johnson City, Morristown

The man stole a red 2000 GMC truck from the Johnson City Medical Center parking area on April 17, drove it to Morristown and was involved in the hit-and-run. He then stole a 1998 white Chevrolet Traverse van, police said in a news release.

The man has a tattoo under his left eye described as a teardrop. If anyone recognizes him, contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423 434-6166 or the Morristown Police Department at 423-312-6163.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to follow up on this case and seeks information regarding the incident.

Anyone having information may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.