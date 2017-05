According to police, Daniel Aaron Clark, 28, and the missing 15-year-old girl entered the at the Exxon at 6955 Charlotte Pike about 9:30 p.m. and appeared to be shopping for a short time before Clark pulled out a gun and shot the clerk.

Police have identified the clerk as John Stevens, 58.

After the shooting, Clark and Quinn left the store on foot, police said. A brown minivan they had been traveling in was located nearby.

