Loaded AR-15 seized from Johnson City man amid disturbance outside apartment building

Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Rogersville Police Department officers Cambrem Gibson, Mark Cook and George Henry responded to a complaint of an intoxicated man with a gun causing a disturbance outside the Villa Apartments at 200 Arrowhead Drive.

Police found the man, Christopher Ryan Wall, 23, Johnson City, seated on the driver’s side of a 2004 Kia.

A Smith and Wesson AR-15 was lying beside him in the passenger seat, according to police.

More about the AR-15 from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.