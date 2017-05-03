2 Sullivan Co. employees, community service worker nabbed in drug sting at waste station

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that one those convicted people also was arrested in the sting and noted that "several Sullivan County employees" were involved in illegal drug activity.

According to a TBI press release, the charges were the result of a cooperative effort between that agency, the Kingsport Police Department and Judicial District Drug Task Force. Efforts focused on a Sullivan County Transfer Station located on Brookside Drive in Kingsport.

“Authorities developed information that several individuals were using and selling prescription pills, marijuana and methamphetamine while at that location performing community service," the TBI said in a press release. "The individuals were performing community service in lieu of incarceration, following their convictions out of Sullivan County General Sessions Court."

More on the arrests from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.