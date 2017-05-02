Deputies say NE Tennessee man used Facebook to lure in assault victim

On April 13, a Scott County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to a gas station on U.S. 23 North. When he arrived, the deputy spoke with a very bloody and beaten man who had a cut on his head, swelling around both eyes and a bloody mouth and nose.

The victim told the deputy a man, later identified as Andrew Hill, 31, 122 Catawba St., Church Hill, had attacked him, beat him up and choked him while telling the victim to beg for his life.

Hill took the victim's billfold and screamed for the victim to give him his money. When no money could be found, Hill threw the wallet back at him, according to the report.

More on the alleged assault from the Kingsport Times-News.