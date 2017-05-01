Would-be robber beaten with baseball bat in failed home invasion, Kingsport police say

Kingsport Police Department officers responded to a report of a home invasion at 3927 Bond Drive at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

KPD Public Information Officer Thomas M. Patton reported in a news release that a 52-year-old woman answered a knock at her door to find a woman holding a flyer about a lost dog.

As soon as she opened the door, a masked man stepped into the doorway, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her outside, Patton said. When this initial assault proved unsuccessful, the masked man pushed the resident back inside the home and shouted, “This is a robbery!”

A struggle ensued, during which the resident was able to partially remove the mask from the man’s face. In doing so, she immediately recognized the man as Joe M. Sotello, a longtime family friend. The resident also noticed what appeared to be a handgun tucked in Sotello’s waistband. She grabbed a baseball bat from behind the door and fought back, Patton said.

