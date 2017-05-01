Teen drowns in South Holston Lake

The 19-year-old man, whose name was not released, swam out from the shore on the north side of the Highway 421 bridge between the bridge and the 421 boat ramp. He went under the water and never resurfaced.

Deputies were notified about 4:45 p.m. The Sullivan County Dive Team searched the lake and recovered the man’s body around 6 p.m.

Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said the teen’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“As with any drowning, an investigator is investigating the incident although no foul play is suspected,” Seabolt said in a news release.

Sullivan County EMS, South Holston Rescue Squad and the Sullivan County Coroner also responded.