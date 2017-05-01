Jonesborough crash victim's parents offer reward for tip leading to immigrant fugitive's arrest

Their daughter, 37-year-old Shirra Branum, died March 16 in a Conklin Road car crash. Her 10-year-old son also was seriously injured.

The arrest of Alan J. Mogollon-Anaya, the man driving the vehicle that killed Branum, would serve the Scalfs’ hope for justice, as a national manhunt is underway. To help that cause, the Scalfs have been saving money, and are putting up a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Mogollon-Anaya, who fled after spending several days in Johnson City Medical Center while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Deputies determined Mogollon-Anaya, 30, formerly of 1010 Conklin Road, was at fault in the crash, with his blood alcohol content results reportedly showing a level of .20, two times higher than the legal limit.

According to the WCSO, deputies were not able to arrest Mogollon-Anaya upon his release from the hospital.

“Deputies began searching for Mogollon-Anaya, but just missed him at that time,” the WCSO said in a news release. “Mogollon then fled the area to avoid prosecution. Mogollon sent messages to relatives trying to make authorities believe he was in Mexico, but Washington County authorities believe he is still currently in the continental United States.”

Mogollon-Anaya is wanted on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, driving under the influence fourth offense, driving left of center, and violation of probation.

“We don't another family go through what we're going through,” Cindy Scalf said. “Our hearts are breaking in a million pieces.”

Their hearts aren’t the only ones broken, as Branum’s 10-year-old son, Randy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident that took the life of his mother. At the time of the crash Mogollon-Anaya was driving with three of his children in the vehicle. They also were injured.

“He put the lives of four children at risk as he killed my daughter,” Cindy Scalf said.

Randy has been in mourning since, the Scalfs report, with the boy having to celebrate his 10th birthday without his mother. His grandparents said his physical injuries are not healing perfectly, but the emotional toll of hearing his mother’s last words is having a worse effect.

With a picture of Branum captioned, “Find my killer,” the Scalfs attended one of U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s recent town hall meetings. After presenting Roe with two Johnson City Press articles on the accident and details about Mogollon-Anaya, Roe took the articles to President Donald Trump.

“Roe took those two news articles and he said he was invited to the Oval Office to talk about it with President Trump and his staff,” Cindy Scalf said. “They were deeply disturbed.”

National media also have been alerted to the story because of Mogollon-Anaya’s immigration status. He had only a temporary work visa. Immigration reform has been one of Trump’s hot-button issues before and since taking office.

The Scalfs are hoping for a tip that leads to Mogollon-Anaya’s arrest. Previous tips have led nowhere.

Anyone with a tip or information related to Mongollon-Anaya should call the WCSO at 423-788-1414 or any local law enforcement agency. Investigators with the WCSO have received the assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security. Agents with Customs and Border Patrol have been alerted about Mogollon-Anaya.

