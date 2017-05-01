2 students, driver injured in Bristol school bus crash with semi

Bristol officials reported in a news release the Bristol City Schools bus had stopped at the intersection of Hatchall Way and Volunteer Parkway to load students going to school when it was struck from behind by the semi-truck. Police, fire and EMS were called there about 6:30 a.m.

The intersection is adjacent to Bristol’s Avoca Elementary School. The release did not indicate, however, which grade levels or school the bus was serving.

The students and the driver were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Officials described their injuries as non-life threatening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was contacted to assist with any inspections on both the truck and the bus.

The investigation was ongoing at the time of the release, police said, and any charges placed were pending completion of the investigation.