John Sevier Center resident accused of stabbing, victim in JCMC

Carl S. Dixon, 69, was charged Thursday morning with aggravated assault.

Police went to the downtown Johnson City low-income housing tower Wednesday, where EMS personnel were treating the unnamed victim for stabbing injuries. Police said Dixon and the victim had been fighting, and Dixon stabbed the other man in the abdomen and on an arm.

EMS took the victim to Johnson City Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

Dixon was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Thursday.