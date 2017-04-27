Father, son die of carbon monoxide poisoning

The sheriff’s department identified the men as David Ayers, 50, and his father, Floyd Ayers, 71.

Next door neighbor Sandy Turner said the men had just moved into the trailer a few weeks ago and were hardly known in the community. “I went over a few days after they arrived to welcome them, but I did not even know their last name until the police were investigating yesterday (Wednesday).” She said the men were quiet and she only saw one person visit during their stay, a woman she believed was a relative. Turner said the older man would sometimes wave to her while he sat on his porch.

Turner said the men had electricity when they first moved in, but it was later turned off. At that time, the men began using the generator. She said they ran the generator outside the residence, but during the cold and rainy weather last weekend they must have brought the generator inside the residence. She said she had not seen either man for about three days.

She said the bodies were discovered because a man from the place where David Ayers worked came to check on him. She said the work mate and a neighbor from across the street found the back door unlocked and went inside. They found the bodies in the living room, she said.

Sheriff Lunceford said the bodies were taken to the Quillen Medical Center, where an autopsy has been ordered. Lunceford said investigators found no signs of foul play or forced entry. He said the investigation is continuing.