Carter County father and son dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to 179 Norman Joines Road after friends and neighbors found the father and son dead inside the residence.

David Ayers, 50, and Floyd Ayers, 71, were found in the same room. Lunceford said they appeared to be using a gas generator for electricity in the house and succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their bodies were taken to the Quillen College of Medicine for autopsies. There were no signs of foul play or forced entry, Lunceford said, and the investigation was ongoing.