Police blast their way into Johnson City residence

Johnson City Press • Today at 7:24 AM

Using an explosive device to enter, local police and state agents raided an east Johnson City residence early Wednesday morning.

The Johnson City Police Department’s SWAT Team helped the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force agents enter the house at 715 E. Fairview Ave. to act on a search warrant, JCPD Lt. Kevin Peters reported in a news release.

The residence is adjacent to A.O. Smith’s water heater manufacturing plant.

Peters said the explosion created “several large audible sounds” in the area.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation, Peters said, and he directed further inquiries to the TBI.

