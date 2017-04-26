Elizabethton man charged with breaking infant's collar bone

William A. Cooper, 23, 1263 Bluefield Ave., was arrested by Elizabethton Police Department Sgt. Shane Darling on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Darling said he became involved in the case when he received a referral from the state Child Protective Services Office. The referral was made because the medical staff who treated the baby believed the fracture had been caused by the child being jerked by the arm.

Darling said he interviewed both the child's mother and father. He said during the interview with Cooper, the father confessed he had jerked the child out of its walker during a moment of frustration.

Darling said Cooper told him he knew he had pulled the child too hard. Following the confession, Darling arrested Cooper.

Cooper was arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Cooper, set bond at $25,000 and ordered Cooper to have no contact with the child. Cooper's next court date will be May 5.