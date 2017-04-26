Man accused striking another man with pistol

Kenneth Shane Harrison, 45, 1422 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, was arrested by Carter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of aggravated assault.

Deputy Christopher Peek said he spoke with a man who said he was in his apartment when Harrison came in, armed with an older-model revolver. The man said Harrison struck him in the head with the weapon.

Peek said the man had a laceration on the left side of his head, where he had been hit. He said a pistol was found in Harrison's vehicle that appeared to match the cuts on the face of the victim.

Harrison appeared in Sessions Court on Wednesday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for him, set his next appearance in court for May 5 and released him on his own recognizance. The judge ordered Harrison to have no contact with the victim.