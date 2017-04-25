Speeders be warned: County Commission approves $5 citation hike

During Monday’s meeting, the County Commission voted 20-1 to adopt a $5 traffic electronic citation fee that will take effect immediately.

Commissioner Robbie Tester voted against the measure, but could not be reached for comment.

The commission had previously voted the measure down during March’s meeting as several commissioners raised concerns about the ambiguity of the fee. It was then unanimously referred to the Public Safety Committee.

“They sent it back the first time because it hadn’t went through a committee yet,” said Mike Ford, chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

According to the official resolution, a dollar of the fee will be retained by the circuit court clerk for data fees and computer hardware purchases. The other $4 will be transmitted monthly by the circuit court clerk to the law enforcement agency that prepared the citation.

The resolution also declares that all citation funds appropriated to the law enforcement agencies be used for expenditures related to its electronic citation system, such as in-car software equipment, new technology, repairs, replacements and training to maintain the electronic citation program.

Ford said the fee was proposed by Karen Guinn, circuit court clerk for Washington County.

“The citation fee is for those e-citations. Right now, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is up and running with the e-citations. My understanding of how it works is with their PDAs. When they write that ticket, they can then send it to us,” Guinn said. “The law allows the e-citation fee of $5.”

Guinn estimated that about three-fourths of counties and municipalities around the region have already adopted the fee, as part of implementing a new vendor system.

Citing a memo, Guinn said the fee will apply to all citations written for a five-year period, whether the citation is in paper or electronic form.

A Q&A report clarifying the $5 citation fee, published on the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service website, states the intent of the legislation applying to paper tickets is to allow cities to recover costs related to establishing an electronic system.

That report also said there will only be one $5 fee per citation, not per change. The fee will not be charged, the report stated, if the offense is dismissed or a defendant attends traffic school.

Currently, Guinn said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is the only agency using electronic citations.

“The City of Johnson City has expressed an interest in doing the e-citations, as well as the (Washington County) Sheriff’s Department,” Guinn said.

The legislation allowing the electronic fee was passed on March 27, 2014, and was sponsored by Sen. Bill Ketron.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.