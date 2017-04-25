2 charged with having sex with underage girls in Elizabethton motel

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Robelio E. Flores-Rivera, 26, and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

On Sunday, the TBI received information from Knoxville Police Department investigators regarding a possible case of human trafficking involving underage girls.

After developing more specific information about the location, TBI Special Agents — with aid from the Elizabethton Police Department, 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security — learned the alleged trafficking occurred at a motel along Highway 19E in Elizabethton.

The investigation revealed that on Saturday evening, Flores-Rivera and Vasquez-Rodriguez offered the two girls money in exchange for sex, the TBI said in a news release.

Each man was held in the Carter County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remained active and ongoing with additional charges possible, the TBI said.

More information about the issue of human trafficking, along with Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.