Burned-out tail light leads to arrest of two women on drug charges

Brittany Kay Turbyfill, 24, and Brenda Harmon Clark, 51, both of 147 Dolan Hollow Road, were each charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession on methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harmon was also charged with simple possession of drugs. Turbyfill was also charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.

One of the deputies was at Bob's Dairyland on April 19, when he noticed a sliver and black Subaru Baja traveling north on U.S. Highway 19E with no tail lights or tag lights. He stopped the vehicle at Old Rock Quarry Road.

The officer said he recognized Turbyfill, but when asked to show her driver's license, he said she showed him one for Krystal Jones. She give a birthdate and address and was beginning to give a Social Security number when the deputy asked her to step from the car. He said she then admitted to being Turbyfill.

Another deputy watched the passenger in the vehicle. He said the woman began making movements in the vehicle. The deputy asked the woman to step from the car and walk to the rear of the vehicle. As they were walking, the first deputy said he noticed a large bag of a crystalline substance drop from the woman's hands. The woman was identified as Clark.

Deputy Jenna Markland searched Clark and reported finding her in possession of several small bags of a crystalline substance in her pockets. Markland she also founder Clark in possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a diazepam pill, a clonazepam pill and $561 in cash. Turbyfill also reportedly had $63 in cash in her possession.

Deputies said the crystalline substance was tested and found to be methamphetamine. Markland said four other small bags of methamphetamine were found in the area where Clark sat in Markland's patrol car.

Clark and Turbyfill appeared in Sessions Court on Monday. Clark was appointed a public defender and her next court date was set for today. C.J. Roberts was appointed to defend Turbyfill, and her next court date was set for May 5.