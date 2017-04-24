2 crashes requiring 2 helicopters shut down Interstate 81 near Kingsport

According to a press release, officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle collision near mile marker 64 on I-81. The crash resulted in a vehicle rolling over.

The interstate was shut down to allow for a medical helicopter to land.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a second crash was reported in the area of mile marker 65. The crash involved two, and possibly three, tractor trailers travelling southbound on I-81. An additional helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

