Carter deputy becomes member of the bar

The oath, from Rule 6 of the Tennessee Rules of Appellate Procedure, was administered by Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice. On each side of Horne stood his two sponsors, attorneys Jim Culp of the Washington County Bar Association and Cameron Hyder of the Carter County Bar Association.

On hand to watch the occasion were distinguished attorneys from the region and experienced law enforcement officers. They blended in with Horne's family and friends. The diversity of the audience reflected the many different sides to Horne's life and career.

For most of his adult life, Horne has been a successful law enforcement officer and investigator at the Kingsport Police Department and Carter County Sheriff's Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant.

At the time Horne started his career he had no intention of going to college, much less enroll in law school. He became a police officer right after graduation from high school and served most of his career with the Kingsport Police Department.

His interest in pursuing higher education was sparked in 2009 by a new chief of police in Kingsport, who changed the personnel rules to make an associate’s degree mandatory for promotion.

While other officers griped about the new rule, Horne enrolled at Northeast State Community College. While he was there, he was encouraged to pursue his bachelor's degree. That led him to enroll at King College. While there, he took business law. It was taught by Professor David Robinson, who encouraged Horne to go to law school.

In 2013, his late-starting academic career reached the next level, when he began his studies at Nashville School of Law. He went to class 300 miles away for two nights a week and worked a full 40 hours a week with the Carter County Sheriff's Department. He listened to tapes of his professors’ lectures as he drove back and forth.

It was a tremendous sacrifice for Horne and for his wife, Karen, and their teenage daughter. There has been less family time, less family vacations and an additional 140,000 miles put on the family car. "I have worn out two sets of tires," Horne said.

While he learned about law, Horne said he has also learned a lot more about himself. One of his most important lessons has been tenacity.

"It tested me," Horne said. "I wondered how much tenacity did I have. Did I really want to do this?"

Now that he has his degree, passed his bar exam on the first attempt and been sworn into the bar, there are a lot of options for Horne at a time in his life when many law enforcement officers are only looking to retirement.

One of the more unique options for Horne is to become an adjunct professor, teaching night school. "Why not?," Horne asked, "that is how I obtained my bachelor's degree and my law degree, by going to night school."

One thing Horne probably won't be doing right away is pursuing a master's degree. Spending more time with his family will take priority.