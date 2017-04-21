Residents say they saw woman burglarizing their house

The woman was later identified as Stacy Hatley, 45, 180 Little Ave. She was charged with aggravated burglary, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, theft of property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The home’s residents said they called 911 when they arrived home to discover the burglary in progress. While on the phone, they saw a woman walking from behind the house. The caller said the woman then got inside a black Honda Accord that did not belong at the house. The residents said the Honda then began ramming their 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. Their 1979 Chevrolet pickup was also struck.

They said the woman backed up several times until she was able to get her vehicle out of the driveway and exit the residence through the front yard.

A short time after police responded to the residence, 911 reported that a vehicle matching the description given by the witnesses had been seen parked between two houses on Well Street.

Officers arrived to find a Black Honda with a license plate matching the numbers given by the reported victims of the burglary. The officers said the vehicle had significant damage. The officers then observed a woman, who would be identified as Hatley, hiding underneath the car.

A Sanyo television set believed by police to have been taken in the burglary was found in the Honda.

Hatley was taken into custody and during the arrest, police said she had two glass smoking pipes in her purse. A records check indicated her driver's license was revoked on a Washington County DUI conviction.

Hatley was booked into the Carter County Jail and appeared in Sessions Court on Friday. A public defender was appointed to defend her, and she is scheduled to be back in court April 28.