Police: Elizabethton woman found hiding under car after burglary

Stacy Hatley, 45, 180 Little Ave., was charged with aggravated burglary, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, theft of property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Capt. Joy Shoun of the Elizabethton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said the incident began around 10 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a residential burglary in the 200 block of W. K St.

Shoun said the residents of the home called police after returning home and noticing an unknown vehicle in the driveway and a light was on inside the house. Shortly after, a woman walked out of the back door.

Witnesses said the woman entered her vehicle in the driveway and began ramming the homeowner’s vehicle in an attempt to leave. She reportedly backed up several times until she was able to exit the driveway through the front yard. As she pulled into the street, the car struck another vehicle at the residence. The caller provided a description of the woman and her vehicle’s tag number.

Shoun said shortly after responding to the scene, officers located a vehicle matching that description on a nearby street, backed in between two houses. She said the car had significant damage and the driver’s door was open.

Officers said they found Hatley hiding underneath the rear of the vehicle. Shoun said Hatley admitted she was inside of the residence on K Street, but denied taking any items.

While talking to Hatley, officers found a television inside her car that was stolen from the residence on West K Street. In a search during her arrest, officers said they found to glass smoking pipes. A record's check indicated her driver's license was revoked.

Hatley was booked into the Carter County Jail and given a court date of May 23 in General Sessions Court.