Parking lot incident extends from Murphy USA to Long John Silvers

Police identified the driver as Jason Edwards, 38, 151 Sarah Annie Drive, Johnson City. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital for medical evaluation. His vehicle was seized because his driver's license was reportedly revoked on a DUI charge.

Witnesses said the incident began at the Murphy USA gas station at 998 Overmountain Drive, when a gray Oldsmobile pulled out of a parking space and struck a vehicle that was being fueled at the gas pump. The owner of the damaged vehicle said the driver of the Oldsmobile was slumped in his seat and denied striking any vehicles.

Witnesses reported the Oldsmobile headed east toward Lowe’s Home Improvement. Officers then reported seeing the vehicle driving east in the parking lot of Big Lots, 791 W. Elk Ave.

Elizabethton Police Officer James Stevens conducted a traffic stop in the Big Lots parking lot, but before he could get out of his vehicle, he said the Oldsmobile sped away, heading toward Elk Crossing. Stevens then followed at a safe distance and speed.

Officer Dustin Johnson said he saw the Oldsmobile enter the Elk Crossing parking lot very recklessly and at a high rate of speed. Johnson said he turned on his siren and emergency lights, but he said the driver of the Oldsmobile did not obey the emergency signals and continued to travel through the parking lot at a high rate of speed to Zaxby’s and around the front to the Cash for Gold building.

Johnson said the vehicle then turned eastbound on West Elk Avenue. Cpl. Trevor Salyer said the vehicle then turned into the old Long John Silver's parking lot, striking a curb, then crashed into a sidewalk and handrail.

Charges in the incident were pending Edwards’ release from the hospital.