Man who ran down deputy in 2012 accused of beating, trying to drown wife in Johnson City

Dalvin J. Stephens, 24, fled from Johnson City Medical Center as police received a report that he had gone into the women’s restroom in the emergency room waiting area and assaulted his wife, police said in a news release.

Police found the woman bleeding from her nose and bruised at the ER.

She told police that Stephens had assaulted her throughout the day, and he had tried to drown her in a bathtub, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police obtained a warrant for Stephens’ arrest and found him at a residence on Cedar Point Road.

Stephens, 1401 Colony Park Drve, Apt. 7, was one of three people convicted in May 2013 of running down Deputy Gary Daugherty in January 2012 as they fled an attempted robbery. He was driving a red Cavalier on Tenn. Highway 81S when Daugherty tried to lay out spike strips to stop the car but wound up in the vehicle's path. He was knocked 70 feet and was hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident was recorded on the deputy’s dash cam.

Stephens and his passengers Reginald Dewayne Smith and Ashley Nicole McGraw were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, but the jury convicted them of the lesser charge of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, as well as attempted aggravated robbery.

Stephens was arrested again in January 2015 on a parole violation charge. At the time, he was wanted on a domestic intimidation charge in Johnson City, police said. That case was related to threats of murder involving his girlfriend/co-conspirator in the crash case, according to a court document.

After Thursday’s arrest, Stephens was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.