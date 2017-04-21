logo

Road Rage

Man accused of hopping on hood during road rage temper tantrum in Kingsport

RAIN SMITH, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 2:55 PM

KINGSPORT — A city man who dialed 911 to claim he had been hit by a car ended up getting himself arrested, as police said he jumped on the hood of another driver’s vehicle during a road rage incident, causing more than $2,000 in damages.

Kingsport Police Department records state William E. McDaniel, 55, reported the incident Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. Officers responded to his home, 1580 Warpath Drive, to take his statement about the altercation.

McDaniel displayed injuries to a hand, saying they were incurred when a car hit him in front of his residence. According to his account, he was backing his Ford Ranger into his driveway — as he always does — and had emergency blinkers activated. A Nissan Altima reportedly had to stop while he was doing so, at which point the other driver "honked the horn for a very long time."

McDaniel explained to police that at that point, he exited his pickup to walk to the rear of the vehicle, wanting to "make sure the emergency flashers were working." He admitted to doing so while still in the road and continuing to block the Altima's path.

