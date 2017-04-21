Man accused of hopping on hood during road rage temper tantrum in Kingsport

Kingsport Police Department records state William E. McDaniel, 55, reported the incident Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. Officers responded to his home, 1580 Warpath Drive, to take his statement about the altercation.

McDaniel displayed injuries to a hand, saying they were incurred when a car hit him in front of his residence. According to his account, he was backing his Ford Ranger into his driveway — as he always does — and had emergency blinkers activated. A Nissan Altima reportedly had to stop while he was doing so, at which point the other driver "honked the horn for a very long time."

McDaniel explained to police that at that point, he exited his pickup to walk to the rear of the vehicle, wanting to "make sure the emergency flashers were working." He admitted to doing so while still in the road and continuing to block the Altima's path.

