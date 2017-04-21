Erwin man who sliced up own arm had drugs at JCMC, police say

Danny J. Whitson, 20, 104 Jones Circle, Erwin, was arrested Sunday after police were called to Mint Hill Apartments to check on a report that a man had intentionally cut himself with a knife. They found Whitson in the parking lot with fresh cut marks on his left arm.

After taking Whitson to Johnson City Medical Center for evaluaton, police said, they discovered more than 40 Xanax bars concealed in his pants.

Once he was cleared by medical personnel, police charged Whitson with possession with intent to sell. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center and arraigned Monday in Sessions Court. His next court appearance was set for next Tuesday.