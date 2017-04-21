logo

Erwin man who sliced up own arm had drugs at JCMC, police say

• Today at 5:09 PM

Police recently found drugs on an Erwin man who they took to an emergency room after finding him with self-inflicted cuts on his arm, Johnson City police said in a news release.

Danny J. Whitson, 20, 104 Jones Circle, Erwin, was arrested Sunday after police were called to Mint Hill Apartments to check on a report that a man had intentionally cut himself with a knife. They found Whitson in the parking lot with fresh cut marks on his left arm.

After taking Whitson to Johnson City Medical Center for evaluaton, police said, they discovered more than 40 Xanax bars concealed in his pants.

Once he was cleared by medical personnel, police charged Whitson with possession with intent to sell. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center and arraigned Monday in Sessions Court. His next court appearance was set for next Tuesday.

