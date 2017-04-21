Card skimmer found on ETSU vending machine

The device was found April 12 in ETSU’s Rogers-Stout Hall. ETSU Public Safety officials believe the skimmer was used up to a week before its discovery.

ETSU removed the device and sent it to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for examination. ETSU said an investigation was continuing and all vending machines on campus were being inspected.

If you have any information about the magnetic stripe card reader that was found, or if you have other concerns related to this incident, please call the Department of Public Safety at 423-439-6900.

SAFETY TIPS and RESOURCES:

* If you think that your financial information may have been compromised, call the bank that issued your card as soon as possible to check your transaction history.

* Federal law allows you to get a free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each credit reporting company. Ensure that the information on all of your credit reports is correct and up to date. Access your free report at http://www.annualcreditreport.com

* Credit monitoring may be available to you for free. You should inquire with the bank that issued your credit card.

* If you suspect that an unauthorized card reader has been placed on a vending machine, call Public Safety to assist with removal.