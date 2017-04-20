UPDATE: Rescuers find missing man on Bays Mountain

Authorities report that Donald Pierson appeared to be well and was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. Kingsport Fire Department Public Education Officer Barry Brickey says that Pierson was found at approximately 10:40 a.m. at the wolf habitat, after he followed a trail out of the woods.

According to Kingsport police, Pierson apparently became disoriented on Wednesday evening. He had left a party he was with in the animal habitat, intending to walk back to a vehicle in the parking lot. Instead, he wandered "a significant distance in the opposite direction."

"He spent the night in the woods, but by daybreak had managed to find his way back to the general area of the animal habitat," said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. "He reported having seen the helicopter and flashlights of the search party during the night, but they were just out of reach."

