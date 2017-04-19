Counterfeit continues: Man tried passing 3 fake $20s to pizza delivery guy, police say

The employee told police that when he confronted David M. Reed, 19, Elizabethton Highway, about the counterfeit bills, Reed told the employee to take the order back and pledged to show up at Domino’s later in the day to pay for the pizza.

Police went to 2819 Emory Lane, No. 42, where Reed had placed the order, and charged him with one count of criminal simulation. Police said Reed admitted having the fake currency and handed over five counterfeit $20 bills.

Reed held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He appeared in Sessions court on Monday.

Reed’s arrest was the second this week involving counterfeit cash. A Johnson City woman used fake money to buy a car from a man in a Walgreens parking lot on Thursday, police said, resulting in her arrest Friday.

That was the second case of a vehicle purchased with counterfeit motion picture money this month in Johnson City and the latest in a series of police reports involving fake cash. In this case, the victim told police he met with Emma Lee Boone in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 606 N. Broadway St. to sell her a car that he had posted on various websites.

On April 4, Johnson City police arrested Luther Warren, who also allegedly bought a vehicle using fake cash. Police said Warren, 43, 1795 King Springs Road, purchased a vehicle using counterfeit money at 222 E. Maple St. on March 4. He sold it several days later.

Local law enforcement officials have been coping with several cases involving counterfeit bills in recent months:

• A Jonesborough man was arrested on charges that he passed fake bills at several Johnson City markets in September.

• Johnson City police arrested a Kingsport woman in February after they said she used two counterfeit bills to make a payment at a billing service.

• A Greeneville woman was charged with drug offenses in February after Johnson City police responded to a report that someone was passing counterfeit money at a gas station.

• Two Telford residents were arrested in February on charges they passed counterfeit bills in Johnson City.

• Johnson City police charged a Carter County man in March with criminal simulation for allegedly using fake money at a convenience store.

• A traffic stop in Jonesborough led Washington County Sheriff’s Office to more than $2,000 in counterfeit bills, as well as drugs in March, leading to a Knox County man’s arrest.

Police have advised anyone making a cash transaction to take such precautions as:

• Don’t go alone.

• Conduct business during the day.

• Only agree to meet in a public place. Shepard said the front parking lot of the police department is a safe place for such transactions. A bank is also a good place to meet so the money can be verified as legitimate.

• Always count the money before the transaction is complete.