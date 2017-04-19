Welfare check leads to gunshot inside Johnson City man's residence, police say

Family members were worried that Jonathan E. Parkins, 32, East Maple Street, might have been suicidal and wanted officers to check on him. Parkins would not open the door to his residence, but police forced their way inside after hearing a gunshot.

Police said Parkins was in his bedroom holding a handgun, and officers eventually convinced him to give it up.

On Tuesday, warrants were obtained charging Parkins with one count of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm. Police said Parkins appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and medication at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to a medical center for a mental health evaluation first before being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $11,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.