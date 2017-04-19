Johnson City man tried to set ex's new boyfriend on fire, police say

Quinton D. Rogers, 32, 123 E. Highland Road, was arrested at his residence after police investigated the situation at 444 W. Chestnut St., Apt. No. 2.

About 7:30 p.m., a woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Rogers, had been standing on her porch with a jug of gasoline and a lighter when the victim’s current boyfriend took the trash out.

Rogers then started pouring gas on the woman’s boyfriend, around the door and inside the residence while attempting to ignite the lighter. The boyfriend picked up a metal pipe and knocked the lighter out of Rogers’ hand. A fight followed.

The woman grabbed her 3-year-old son and ran into the bedroom. The boyfriend took the altercation back outside, pushing Rogers off the porch. The boyfriend then ran back into the residence and locked the door.

Rogers was already gone when police arrived. After obtaining a warrant, police found Rogers at his mother’s house on East Highland. He was hiding in the garage under a BMW.

Rogers was charged with attempted aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond and arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court.

Rogers has been a frequent guest of the Detention Center. His most recent arrest was a failure to appear in court charge in December. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license in October and aggravated burglary in July.

In July 2014, he was accused of making inappropriate comments to an underage girl during a drunken incident, resulting in a disorderly conduct charge. He allegedly threatened police during his ride to jail, prompting a retaliation for past action charge.

In April 2013, Rogers was shot in the stomach and dropped off at the Johnson City Medical Center emergency room. He was arrested in May of this year on a DUI charge and a light law violation.