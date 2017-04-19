Gun, crack found with sleeping driver at Johnson City gas station, police say

About 9 a.m., police went to the Sunoco gas station at 1001 S. Roan St. They found Joshua A. Walker, 32, behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla. They also saw a handgun on the passenger seat, used syringes and a glass pipe on the driver’s lap.

Police awakened Walker and searched him. They said they found a felony amount of crack cocaine on Walker, along with a baggie of marijuana and pills.

Walker, 126 Dennis Cove Road, Hampton, was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine for resale, going armed during the commission of a felony, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $22,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.