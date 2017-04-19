Boone police still searching for missing Appalachian State student 1 year later

On April 21, 2016, James “Martin” Roberts was reported missing to the Boone Police Department by his roommates. Martin remains unaccounted for despite tips and possible sightings.

“Throughout the past year, many agencies and individuals have contributed to our investigation,” Boone police said in a news release. “It is obvious that people really care about Martin’s welfare and everyone wants to help bring him home.”

The search for Martin led law enforcement to check tips from as far away as the Outer Banks and up into Virginia. Boone police also worked with various agencies along the Appalachian Trail and as far away as Ohio.

Searchers have looked for Martin both on land and in water at numerous locations within the High Country. The North Catawba Fire & Rescue Dive Team provided both personnel and specialized equipment to assist in the searches, including a rescue boat equipped with SONAR to search bodies of water. They also provided trained rescue divers to investigate anything discovered by the SONAR equipment.

ASU’s Police Department also conducted several searches of the entire campus and the areas surrounding, including unnels and rooftops.

Two teams of specialized human remains detection dog teams also were used during the investigation.

Early in the search for Roberts, the North Carolina Highway Patrol provided the use of its pilots and a specially equipped helicopter to search densely wooded areas. This helicopter was equipped with a “FLIR” camera, which senses infrared radiation that is typically from a heat source. FLIR was specifically used in this situation to search for people or campfires.

“The Boone Police Department continues to work alongside the Roberts family,” police said in the release. “We have used their family as a resource throughout this investigation. The Roberts family has been crucial in reporting various tips and sightings that were not reported to law enforcement. The Roberts family have been a joy to work with during this tragic situation.”

Police reached out to many public safety partners to investigate this case. Some of the contributing agencies are the Appalachian State University Police Department, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Blowing Rock Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation and State Highway Patrol, the NC and US Park Rangers, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Missing Unidentified Persons System and the U.S. Secret Service.

When the investigation began to slow down and investigators thought they were running out of leads, the BPD sought the assistance of an outside expert. Scott Hartley from the North Carolina Justice Academy was brought in for two days to do a review of the case, including all actions taken by the department. Police said Hartley was looked at the investigation with fresh eyes and pointed out areas of the investigation that needed more work.

“The Boone Police Department will continue to look for Martin until we find him,” police said. “This week a separate outside expert in criminal investigations is reviewing the entire case for yet another “fresh eyes” perspective on this case. The Boone Police Department is also talking with Western Carolina University about possibly arranging a large-scale missing person case study by a large group of undergraduate criminology students. The Boone Police Department still continues to receive information and tips about Martin, these tips are treated as a high priority and are followed-up on immediately.”

Roberts was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve, Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, gray new balance shoes and a white golf visor hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251.

You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and place "NCTIP” plus your tip in the body of the message.