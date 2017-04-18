Infant flown to Vanderbilt after 6 injured in NE Tennessee deck collapse

The accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. at a house on Byington Road near the Shanks Gap Road intersection in the Stanley Valley community north of Surgoinsville.

Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stacy Vaughan said the second-story deck broke away from the side of the house and fell to the ground while the side of the deck farthest from the house remained up.

Among the six people on the deck at the time were two children, their parents, the infant and an elderly female. No names were released as of Monday evening.

