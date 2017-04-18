KPD: ‘Crashing’ DUI suspect triggers back-to-back crashes

Rachel D. Arnold, 32, of 798 Tuggle Hill Road, Rogersville, faces multiple charges for the Friday incidents, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, the first crash occurred at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Arnold's Nissan Altima was westbound on West Stone Drive and approaching the intersection with Gibson Mill Road. There, she passed through a red light to hit the front of another Nissan.

The victims' car had been traveling north on Gibson Mill and had a green light, according to police. The female driver and her male passenger were not injured, but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Meanwhile, Arnold allegedly fled the wreck, taking Gibson Mill Road toward Bloomingdale. There, Arnold reportedly drove through the stop sign at Bloomingdale Pike, this time directly into the path of a Dodge Ram.

To read more about the back-to-back crashes, visit www.TimesNews.Net.