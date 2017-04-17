Woman tried using credit cards stolen from vehicle in downtown Johnson City, police say

Police said credit cards from the wallet were used at several automated teller machines for attempted withdrawals after the wallet was stolen Feb. 26 from 150 W. State of Franklin Road. Investigators identified Katina Arnold, 44, as one of the people attempting the withdrawals.

Arnold, 1142 Huffine Road, was charged with one count of auto burglary and six counts of attempted credit card fraud under $1,000. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $17,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.