Coby L. Wilson, 26, was arrested in Wytheville, Va., on Thursday.

Wilson is accused of stealing a car on West G St. on April 7 when the car’s owner briefly entered a residence. A 2-year-old child was in the car at the time it was stolen, police said.

The car was found abandoned at a Dollar General in Bluff City about 30 minutes later with the child still inside and unharmed, police said.

Wilson is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail pending an extradition hearing..