Murders increase in Tennessee, TBI report says

Statewide, 90 murders were reported in 2016, and 75 of those investigations were cleared.

The TBI reported that Johnson City police investigated four crimes classified as murders last year, three of which were cleared. The same number occurred in 2015, all of which were cleared.

Johnson City’s murder cases in 2016 included:

— On Feb. 13, police charged Michael W. Young with killing Jose R. Mijares at the intersection of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street, adjacent to Johnson City’s Indian Trail Intermediate School.

— On April 18, two relatives entered a residence on West Chilhowie Avenue and found two people dead. Police said the body of Constance “Connie” Bradley was found in her apartment. She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head. The body of the second victim, Andrew Dover, Kingsport, was found alongside Bradley’s body with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Dover’s death was later classified as suicide.

— Keeva Ann Delaney was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband, Aaron, on June 6.

— On Oct. 31, police found the body of 72-year-old Otis C. Church in his St. Louis Street residence. That case yielded an arrest more than months later after police matched DNA found at the scene to convicted felon Randall Kenneth Bradley.

Johnson City Police Department Chief Mark Sirois said among the department’s goals is decreasing the number of crimes classified as “part 1” in the report. Those include homicide, aggravated assault, rape, robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

“In 2016, we saw a downturn in several of these categories, including burglary, robbery, and theft offenses,” Sirois said. “An example of two categories showing an increase in 2016 are aggravated assault and rape.

“Regarding the latter, the criminal justice system has been engaged with many community partners to focus on the landscape of sexually oriented crime, and we hope that this is an indicator that victims of this crime feel more comfortable coming forward to report their victimization due to these discussions and initiatives at local, state, and national levels.”

The chief also noted a decrease in domestic violence. His department reported 521 cases in 2016, compared to 534 in 2015.

“This is encouraging and it is our expectation that initiatives like the Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center — supported by the city and county and by grants from the Office of Criminal Justice Programs — will make significant inroads into breaking the cycle of violence for victims and their families,” Sirois said.

As for weapons violations, 9,716 were reported in 2016, compared to 84,04 in 2015. Johnson City contributed just 73 to that total, up six from 67 in 2015.

Sirois also noted steady numbers in driving under the influence arrests, a decrease in public intoxication charges and a 20 percent increase in drug and drug paraphernalia violations.

“This increase is a direct reflection of the multi-level resources and partnerships the Police Department has in place to proactively combat illegal drugs in our community,” he said.

The chief pointed out that the JCPD’s 2016 crime clearance rate far outdistanced the statewide rate. The clearance rate for group A offenses was 68.73 percent, compared with 40.12 percent for the state.

“Our city has seen a decreasing crime rate since 2004, as well as an increased crime clearance rate — both of which are good news,” Sirois said. “Our department strives to apply a community policing model in partnership with residents, businesses, and others who hold a stake in the safety and security of our city.

“It takes a partnership, and it takes all of us working together to make a difference and build our dream.”

No murders were reported last year by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had investigated three murders in 2015, all from a triple slaying in Jonesborough.

Washington County reported 11 weapons violations in 2016, compared to 24 in 2015.

“My guys do a fabulous job of working on everything that comes through the office,” Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said. “We make sure we do all we can to make sure we can keep everyone in Washington County safe.”

In Unicoi County, Sheriff Mike Hensley was pleased by 75.73 percent of a total 614 reported criminal cases that were cleared by his department in 2016. “I give all the credit to my officers, the drug investigators, the criminal investigators and the deputies that worked those cases. They do an outstanding job,” he said.

Hensley was also pleased Unicoi County had no unsolved murders although, he said, “there are some burglaries that are not” solved.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said the report is a useful tool for improving the department. “We are always trying to improve how we serve the city and the report lets us know how we are doing,” he said.

He noted that both burglary and theft crimes declined in Erwin over the past year and that drunken driving arrests were up.

Of the 74.89 percent of a total 223 reported criminal cases that were cleared by Erwin police in 2016, Tilson said, “Our goal is to try to solve every case and we have some room to work on that.

“I like that our case numbers are down and our cleared case number is up. Hopefully we can continue to improve.”

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he has just begin to study the statistics, so he could not provide a comment. Lunceford said he did have a dispute with TBI on the very basics of how the numbers are derived.

"When we investigate a case and develop enough evidence to charge someone, we write an arrest warrant and that closes our case," Lunceford said. "Our investigation is complete, but the suspect may have left the area. It may take three years to finally serve the warrant, but our case is already done." Lunceford said the TBI does not count the case as closed until an arrest is made.

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said his comparison of 2015 to 2016 numbers indicated the crime rates for the city have held steady. One area where there was a large decrease was in shoplifting cases.

Shaw attributed that drop to a new program instituted by Walmart. He said when their security officers accuse someone of shoplifting, Walmart gives the accused a chance to enter into its private program. As a result, he said the police department is not called for those who enter Walmart's antitheft program.

Staff Writers Jessica Fuller, Sue Guinn Legg and John Thompson contributed to this report.