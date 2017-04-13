Updated: 78-year-old man intentionally swerved to hit pedestrian at Food City in Gray, police say

John Brinkley, 561 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, was charged with aggravated assault.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, police went to the Food City at 125 Judge Gresham Road, where they checked on the 27-year-old pedestrian, Justin A. Tester, Kingsport, who had been struck by Brinkley’s vehicle.

Police said Tester suffered minor bruises and abrasions.

According to a report, Brinkley told police he was trying to park when he honked and waved at Tester and a second pedestrian to prevent them from crossing in front of him.

“He (Brinkley) stated the pedestrian jumped into his vehicle as if he wanted to get hit,” police said in the report.

Police released both the driver and the pedestrian from the scene, but after reviewing video from the store, police determined that Brinkley intentionally swerved into the Tester.

In the report, police said the video showed Tester and a witness walking toward the store in the parking lot when Brinkley’s Honda Accord came from the other side of the parking lot at what appeared to be a reasonable speed. The car never slowed down as it approached the pedestrians and veered a little to the left. Tester turned around to look, and the Accord took a sharp right turn, hitting Tester and knocking him to the ground.

Police obtained a warrant for Brinkley and arrested him Wednesday with aid from Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.

