Remains identified as Kingsport man missing since 2004

In a press release sent Wednesday morning, the Kingsport Police Department reports the remains were found April 1. They were located approximately 200 yards from the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue, which is where David Ratliff used to reside.

In October 2004, Ratliff, 41 at the time, was reported missing by his sister. Police say Ratliff suffered multiple medical afflictions and had been treated just one month previous for a fall.

Immediately following the discovery earlier this month, the East Tennessee State University Forensic Center and the University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology responded to the scene. The remains were later positively identified as Ratliff and have since been sent to the UT in Knoxville. There they will undergo a full forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

