Elizabethton Police give thumbs down to texting while driving

April is nationally recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and in recognition of the occasion, the Elizabethton Police Department has joined forces with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote the 3rd Annual Thumbs Down to Texting and Driving.

The state office will use #ThumbsDownTN to promote the campaign on social media outlets, and Elizabethton officers will be used as part of the campaign of public awareness.

"Elizabethton police officers will be vigilant during this campaign in an effort to reduce traffic crashes in our community," said Maj. Shannon Peters of the Elizabethton Police Department.

EPD Capt. Joy Shoun said texting and driving in Tennessee can result in a $50 fine for a driver of any age. For young drivers, who have learner's permits or intermediate restricted licenses, cellphone use of any kind while driving is illegal.

Shoun said last year, 24,743 distracted-driving crashes occurred in Tennessee, resulting in 58 deaths. Across the state, approximately 28 individuals on average are injured each day in a crash caused by a distracted driver. Nearly 12 percent of all crashes statewide last year were caused by someone who was driving distracted.

"Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting," said Vic Donoho, director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. "At 55 mph, that's enough time to cover the length of a football field. Every distracted-driving crash is preventable. We ask Tennesseans to stay focused while driving, because it could be a matter of life or death."

For more information, or to learn more about texting and driving, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/distracteddriving.